Yosemite National Park To Start Allowing Year-round Fishing

Yosemite, CA — A change in policy allows more opportunities for fishing in Yosemite.

Park officials will no longer prohibit fishing during the winter months in the rivers and streams to expand recreation and align with California state rules. Previously, there was typically an offseason between mid-November and late April.

“These updates expand recreational opportunities while maintaining our responsibility to protect Yosemite’s natural resources,” said Yosemite National Park Superintendent Ray McPadden. “Visitors can now enjoy fishing throughout the year, including in areas like Hetch Hetchy, with regulations that are easier to understand and more consistent with state guidelines.”

The Hetch Hetchy area of the park offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience a more remote setting with relatively easy access compared to other backcountry locations. However, parking is limited, and park officials note that anglers should exercise caution moving along the rocky waterline of the reservoir.

There are still area-specific regulations, including gear restrictions, catch-and-release requirements for certain species, and limits designed to reduce the spread of non-native fish. Those rules will continue in an effort to support long-term ecosystem health.

Also, artificial lures with barbless hooks are required in Yosemite Valley, South Fork Merced River, and the Tuolumne River, including all tributary streams. Rainbow trout are catch-and-release only in Yosemite Valley and the South Fork Merced River.

Yosemite National Park does not allow hunting, and that policy remains unchanged.