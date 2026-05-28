Aspen Meadow Pack Team Wins World Championship At Bishop Mule Days

Bishop, CA — A local team from Tuolumne County took top honors at the Bishop Mule Days held last week.

The event has been taking place since 1970 in the town of Bishop and spans the six days leading up to Memorial Day. It serves as a kickoff to the packing season and is designed to bring visitors to the Owens Valley.

It is marketed as being part test of skills, part mule show, and part Wild West show. Over the six days, there are various shows and events featuring over 500 mules with their trainers, riders, and packers. Around 20,000 fans converge on the Tri-County Fairgrounds.

The event also features country music acts, a parade, vendors, and other entertainment.

The Aspen Meadow Pack Team came in first place and claimed the World Championship. Pictured with their victory buckles from left to right are Chris Martin, Kyle Tomasovich, Clayton Jacobson, and Bobbie Johnson.