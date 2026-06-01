Campbell Man Drowns In Lake Tulloch

Copperopolis, CA– A 31-year-old man from Campbell, CA, drowned Friday, May 30th, in the afternoon at Lake Tulloch after struggling to swim back to shore.

Calaveras County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 1:08 p.m. to the 900 block of Foothill Road following reports of a possible drowning. Witnesses reported the man was struggling to stay above water near an offshore island before disappearing beneath the surface. Deputies and the victim’s friends immediately began searching the area where he was last seen. Additional resources, including the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marine Safety Division Dive Team, Copperopolis Fire Protection District, CAL FIRE, and American Legion Ambulance Service, responded to assist with rescue efforts.

According to investigators, the man had swum from the shoreline to an island about 90 feet offshore. While attempting to return to shore, he became fatigued and did not resurface. Authorities said he was not wearing a personal flotation device. Search operations continued throughout the afternoon. At about 4 p.m., the victim was located at a depth of approximately 28 feet using the Sheriff’s Office underwater remotely operated vehicle. Divers recovered the body and brought it ashore, where it was released to the Calaveras County Coroner’s Office.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office extended its condolences to the victim’s family and friends and thanked responding resources for their assistance.