Summerville High Seniors Receive National Leadership Accolades

Tuolumne, CA — Two local high school seniors have carved out a historic milestone, earning one of the highest national honors available to student leaders.

Madison Soto and Carter Webb, both seniors at Summerville High School, have been named Distinguished Student Leaders by the National Association of Student Councils (NASC). The designation recognizes students who demonstrate exceptional leadership, civic engagement, and school spirit.

The NASC Distinguished Student Leader Program is administered by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP). Soto and Webb were recognized for their accomplishments related to goal-setting, team building and civic engagement.

County Superintendent Zack Abernathy, a former ASB director himself, emphasized how rare and difficult this achievement is.

“This honor is a huge deal,” Abernathy said. “These students have worked hard to earn this unprecedented national recognition in our county. I know they will continue to lead wherever they go.”

Both students have been active in the Summerville High community since their underclassman days, each serving in student government since their freshman year.

Soto’s leadership journey at Summerville and Connections began well before high school; she helped pioneer the campus’s middle school Associated Student Body (ASB) program through Connections Academy. Most recently serving as the ASB President, Soto’s influence extends statewide. She served as a California Association of Student Leaders (CASL) Ambassador and was a finalist for the CASL State Board. For her senior project, Soto raised over $8,000 to fund future students’ attendance at leadership conferences.

As this year’s ASB Vice President, Webb, also a CASL Ambassador, has spent the last two years presenting to peers across the state at the CASL State Convention during “Meet the Pros” sessions. For his senior project, Webb produced an inspirational video aimed at helping students set and pursue personal goals—a video that will remain a permanent leadership resource for future Summerville students.

Summerville High School Principal Brett Christopher praised the duo for their unwavering dedication over the last four years.

“When thinking about student events and activities at Summerville High School over the last four years, there are a number of students that come to mind, but Madison and Carter are definitely at the top of that list,” Christopher said. “Their consistent positive presence on our campus throughout their high school careers has been truly impressive.”

To learn more about the Distinguished Student Leader Program, visit www.NatStuCo.org.