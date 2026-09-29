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Delays In Calaveras County For Utility Improvement Project

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By Tracey Petersen
Road closed sign with cones

Road closed sign with cones

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Valley Springs, CA – Utility work underway in Calaveras County is bringing a road closure and delays to motorists this week.

Public Works reports that Driver Road in the Valley Springs area will be closed to through traffic between Hagen Court and Highway 26. The work began yesterday, Monday, September 28, 2026, and is slated to end on Friday, October 9, 2026, from 7 am to 4 pm each weekday.

Residents can access the roadway; however, there are delays within the closure zone. Public Works advises motorists to expect short delays, as it is near the Jenny Lind Elementary School, and to allow for additional travel time. They also ask drivers to follow all signage and instructions from traffic control personnel on-site and use caution when traveling in the area.

For any questions, contact the Calaveras County Department of Public Works at 209-754-6401.

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