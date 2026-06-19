SPI Closing Public Access Due To Wildfire Risk

Sonora, CA — Sierra Pacific Industries allows access to its private forest lands for recreational use during much of the year, except during times of heavy wildfire risk.

The company reports that due to reduced snowpack and increasingly dry conditions, its California forestlands will be closed to the public starting this Monday, June 22. SPI owns over 1.9 million acres of forestland in Northern California.

Company officials weigh various risk factors when deciding whether to close the lands, including dry vegetation, low moisture levels, rising temperatures, and long-range weather forecasts.

Starting Monday, the use of SPI’s private roads and walk-in access is prohibited. The company adds, “Only SPI roads shared with federal landowners and designated for public use will remain open. Public roads crossing SPI lands are not affected by this closure.”

The closure will remain in place until fire conditions improve.