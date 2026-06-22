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Suspicious Device Investigation Closed Highway 12

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By B.J. Hansen
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San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is providing initial details as to why a stretch of Highway 12 was closed on Saturday during the four o’clock hour in the afternoon.

Travelers were turned around on Highway 12 between Toyon Circle and San Andreas. The CHP also assisted, along with the San Joaquin County Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit. The highway was closed for nearly an hour and reopened at 4:55 pm.

It was due to a suspicious device located in a vehicle in the 3000 block of Highway 12, according to the sheriff’s office.

No additional information was immediately released as to what was specifically found.

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