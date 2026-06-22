Update: Lengthy Delays In Downtown Sonora

Update at 12:10 pm: The Sonora Police Department reports that the intersection of Washington Street and Stockton Street is back open and traffic is moving smoothly.

Original story at 11: 55 am: Sonora, CA — Traffic is slow and go heading into the noon hour in downtown Sonora.

The Sonora Police Department reports that a vehicle had a wheel come off at the intersection of Washington Street and Stockton Street. It occurred around 11:45 am.

Traffic is still slowly getting through, but vehicles are being diverted around the incident. A tow truck will also likely be in the area. Travelers will want to avoid the intersection if possible while cleanup efforts are underway.

No injuries were reported.