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‘Shake Alert’ Goes Off In Mother Lode Due To NorCal Earthquake

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By B.J. Hansen
Earthquake in Redwood Valley, CA - USGS Map

Earthquake in Redwood Valley, CA - USGS Map

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Redwood Valley, CA — There was an estimated 5.6 magnitude earthquake in the area of Redwood Valley, California, at around 8:10 am.

The epicenter, in Mendocino County, was north of Ukiah. Many people in the Mother Lode who have downloaded the Shake Alert app managed by the US Geological Survey reported receiving an alert about it. For those in Sonora, the app noted that the earthquake was detected about 182 miles away, and if any shaking intensifies, to “drop, cover, and hold on.”

It is not immediately clear if there were any notable injuries or damages in Mendocino County stemming from the earthquake. There have also been numerous aftershocks in that area.

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