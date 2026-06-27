Public’s Help Needed To Keep Kittens Safe

Jamestown, CA – Local animal advocates are warning the public that summer brings an influx of kittens, and while they may look abandoned, that is not always the case.

Knowing what to do can save these babies’ lives. According to Calaveras Humane Society officials, “We do not have enough foster homes or the financial resources to take in every litter that well-meaning folks believe to be ‘orphaned.’ The vast majority of the time, they are not.”

The nonprofit, along with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Animal Control (TCSAC), offers these questions to ask before scooping up a litter:

First, Pause and Observe:

Are they healthy? If the kittens are not skinny and appear to be in good condition (no goopy eyes, etc.), they are being cared for by their mother, and she is likely nearby. Mother cats often leave to find food and will return. Put them back, please. Watch from a distance for a few hours before intervening and determine if the kittens are truly alone by checking the following:

Crying constantly

Cold or weak

Dirty or covered in fleas

In immediate danger and need help right away.

Important: (Kittens NEED their mom.)

Very young kittens have a high rate of death if separated from their mother too early. Mom provides warmth, nutrition, and immune support that we simply cannot fully replace. Removing them too soon can unintentionally put them at serious risk.

DO NOT give cow’s milk; it can make them very sick.

Before picking them up, call the TCSAC at 209-694-2730 or CHS at 209-736-9417, who can guide you on the best next steps and help ensure proper care.

Best Case Scenario: Kittens do best with their mom. If she’s around and the area is safe, leaving them in place is often the best option.

If You Must Intervene:

Keep them warm (a towel and heating pad on low works well). Handle minimally to reduce stress.

Do not attempt to feed unless instructed.

“We know it’s hard to see tiny kittens and not scoop them up, but the right steps make all the difference,” added TCSAC officials.