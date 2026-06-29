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Fireworks Regulations Differ In Tuolumne And Calaveras Counties

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By B.J. Hansen
Safe and Sane Fireworks

Safe and Sane Fireworks

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Sonora, CA — There are different rules and regulations regarding the use of fireworks in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

In Tuolumne County, CAL Fire reminds everyone that fireworks are strictly prohibited, including those labeled “safe and sane.”

In Calaveras County, those labeled “safe and sane” are allowed, with the exception of the area within the Ebbetts Pass Fire Protection District (around the Arnold region).

Of note, non-safe-and-sane fireworks are banned throughout all of California, regardless of how they arrived in the state. Examples of prohibited fireworks include firecrackers, skyrockets, roman candles, and sparklers greater than 10 inches in length or ¼ inch in diameter.

For those using “safe and sane” fireworks in legally allowed areas, CAL Fire says it is critical to always read the directions, only light one at a time, never use near dry grass, make sure to have an adult present, and keep a safe distance.

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