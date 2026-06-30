Jeffries: The One Big Ugly Bill Anniversary

House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries spoke at a press conference yesterday.

Jeffries was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“One year ago, Republicans enacted the One Big Ugly Bill, which was the largest cut to Medicaid in American history, resulting in millions of people on the brink of losing their healthcare coverage. They ripped nutritional assistance away from hungry children, seniors and veterans. And all of this was done to reward their billionaire donors with massive tax breaks, and in the process, skyrocketing both the deficit and the debt.

In the Republican One Big Ugly Bill, which gutted Medicaid and enacted the largest cut to nutritional assistance in American history, $186 billion, they also provided tens of billions of dollars in a slush fund to unleash ICE brutality on law-abiding immigrant families and to brutalize and kill American citizens, including Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good.

Yet, Republicans have decided that they’re going to spend this week celebrating themselves and patting themselves on the back for gutting Medicaid and nutritional assistance in order to unleash ICE brutality on the American people and give their billionaire donors massive tax breaks that they don’t need and do not deserve. It’s extraordinary to us, but it’s entirely consistent with the approach that Donald Trump has undertaken, which is to make clear to the American people that the Republican worldview is that the affordability crisis is a hoax, they love inflation and Republicans don’t give a damn about the personal financial situation of the American people.

So the stakes are very high for everyday Americans, and the path in front of us is very clear. Republicans have failed to drive down the high cost of living. In fact, costs haven’t gone [down] in the United States of America. Costs have not gone down. They’ve gone up in the United States of America. And life has gotten worse for everyday Americans, working-class Americans and law-abiding, hard-working American families. So House Democrats are gonna continue to stay the course and work on the issues that we believe matter to the American people, like driving down the high cost of living, fixing our broken healthcare system and cleaning up corruption.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.