California DMV Orders 11,000 Drivers To Retake Knowledge Test

Sacramento, CA—The California Department of Motor Vehicles has notified 11,000 drivers that they must retake their written knowledge test after the agency identified irregularities in test results.

The affected drivers will have 30 days to complete the required exam. Those who do not retake the test within that timeframe will have their driver’s licenses canceled, according to the DMV. The agency said the review was part of its routine efforts to monitor the accuracy and reliability of its testing process. DMV officials did not provide specific details about the irregularities but said the issue was not caused by an internal technology problem.

The knowledge test is required for people applying for their first California driver’s license. The multiple-choice exam is designed to measure a driver’s understanding of traffic laws, road signs, and safe driving practices. The DMV said the knowledge test must currently be completed in person. A previous online version of the exam was discontinued in January 2025.

Drivers who received a notice from the DMV must complete the retest by the deadline or face cancellation of their driver’s license.