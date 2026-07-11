Road Striping Planned On Busy Sonora Roads

Sonora, CA — This coming Monday through Friday, the City of Sonora will be restriping Washington Street and Mono Way.

Travelers in the area should prepare for periodic traffic delays.

Sierra Mountain Construction is overseeing the work and reports that the work will impact Washington Street from the Highway 108/Lime Kiln Road intersection to Stockton Street. Work on Mono Way will stretch from Restano Way to Sanguinetti Road.

The company reports, “On Monday, crews will paint the main line striping, including center lines and shoulder lines. Beginning Tuesday, crews will complete crosswalk markings, stop bars, and pavement legends. The work is expected to be completed around Friday.”

Keep an eye out for construction equipment and personnel, and try to avoid driving or walking on freshly painted lines. Work on Monday is planned to run from 9 am – 5 pm and on Tuesday through Friday from 7 am until 5 pm.