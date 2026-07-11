TCSO Details Recent Fentanyl Busts

Sonora, CA — Two people were arrested in Sonora in connection with fentanyl, one for possessing the drug, and the other for selling it.

Tuolumne Narcotics Team detectives located Jerry Frank Cress, a known narcotics offender with an active felony warrant, as a passenger in a vehicle parked on Stockton Street in Sonora.

Cress was taken into custody, and a gram of fentanyl was in his possession. TNT detectives learned that Cress had just purchased the fentanyl from Andrew Charles Bertolino, who resides at Camp Justice, the county-sanctioned homeless camp in Sonora.

TNT Detectives obtained a search warrant for Bertolino and his tent. They located small amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, a digital scale, and distinct drug packaging that matched the fentanyl packaging located in Cress’ possession. Bertolino was interviewed and admitted to furnishing the fentanyl to Cress. Bertolino was placed under arrest for furnishing a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Due to Bertolino’s criminal activity, he has been permanently trespassed from Camp Justice.