$36.4 Million Ebbetts Pass Project Getting Underway

Bear Valley, CA — Caltrans reports that crews will begin work today on a major rehabilitation project on Highway 4, Ebbetts Pass, above Bear Valley.

The work will include a mix of asphalt paving, new roadway shoulders, improved culverts, new guardrails, and improved roadside signs.

Caltrans reports that there will be alternating lane closures during construction and periodic full highway closures.

Work is scheduled to start today (July 13) and span 380 working days. The work will pause when the weather changes ahead of the winter season. The project is anticipated to be completed in November of 2030. Work shifts will run weekdays from 6 am – 5 pm.

The construction will start near Bear Valley and continue until the Highway 89 intersection in Alpine County.

Teichert Construction, based in Sacramento, is overseeing the $36.4 million project.

Caltrans adds that by improving the roadway surface, the project will also greatly reduce current and future maintenance repair costs.