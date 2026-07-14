Plans Announced For 2026 Community Roots Resource Fair

Sonora, CA — There will be expanded healthcare offerings as part of the 2026 Community Roots Resource Fair planned for the fall at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

It was originally developed four years ago as a way for people to learn about services and resources available in Tuolumne County.

Hosted by the Tuolumne County Department of Health and Human Services and supported by the Sonora Area Foundation, this year’s fair will include over 40 different agencies and businesses offering information and help in navigating what is available to them.

Last year (with the former Tuolumne County Health Fair no longer taking place), some of those earlier aspects were also merged into the Community Roots Resources Fair. Organizers are planning to include additional health screenings/options this year.

In addition to administering flu shots, there will be screening related to things like blood sugar, hemoglobin, genetic screening, bone density, blood pressure, optometry, etc. There are plans for the HealthNet Dental Van to be there, the Mathiesen Health Van, and Living Well Fitness Center Demonstrations, among others.

Tuolumne County Health and Human Services Agency Director Annie Hockett says, “We’re excited to once again bring our community together for the 2026 Community Roots Resource Fair. This annual event is an opportunity for residents to connect with local organizations, learn about available services, and discover resources that support individuals and families throughout our county. We encourage everyone to mark their calendars and join us for a day of connection, collaboration, and community.”

The event will be Wednesday, September 23, from 3-6 pm, at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.