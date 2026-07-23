Fourth Weekend in July Events

It is the fourth weekend in July, and there are a few events planned for July 25th and 26th, 2026.

The Tuolumne County Farm Bureau is hosting its Annual BBQ & Auction at Hurst Ranch in Jamestown this Friday. Funds raised help support you education programs, scholarships, rural crime prevention and responsible use of public lands. Details are here.

Stanislaus National Forest Headquarters is hosting a Star-Gazing 101 event where atendees can make their own star charts starting at 7:30 PM. Details are here.

Friday is Movie Night in at the Tuolumne Branch Library hosted by Tuolumne Parks and Recreation District. This Friday the movie shown is Gnomeo and Juliet at 8:30 PM with free admission supported by concession stand sales, bench seating is available, or bring your beach chairs and blankets for the grass seating area. Details on the other movies this season are in the event listing here.

The two day Twain Harte Summer Festival is this Saturday and Sunday starting at 10am each day. The event features food and a curated selection of local makers and creators offering handcrafted goods, artwork, home decor, photography, and more. Children’s activities at the event include outdoor games, face painting, gymnastics and tumbling, and the critter crew showcasing reptiles and amphibians. There will be live music both days starting at 10 AM from talented local musicians, including local favorites Love Camp, The Lack Family and The Baby Backs. A portion of the profits from specific sales on site will benefit Sonora Vets Helping Vets and other local nonprofits. The festival is open on Saturday until 7pm and Sunday until 3pm. The scheduled is in the event listing here.

As the first day of the Twain Harte Summer Festival winds down stay for the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2026 Summer Concert Series at Eproson Park. Held every Saturday night from 6 – 8 PM, this Saturday Gotcha Covered will perform, view the event listing here for the list of musicians featured this season. The concerts are free, bring your chairs and picnics, but blankets are not allowed on the lawn. Later in the evening at 8 PM nearby at Local Press, Side Effect will perform. The summer season list is here.

The 33rd annual Bear Valley Music Festival is celebrating America 250 with three weeks of music from classic rock to a symphony orchestra planned as detailed here. This Friday Copland, Williams and Bernstein: An America250 Celebration will feature Ricardo Martinez. Saturday’s performance is titled Tchaikovsky Symphony No.4, and Sunday a An Afternoon of Broadway With Norm Lewis.

This Saturday at 8 PM in Courthouse Park Tuolumne County Indivisible will host a Let’s be the light memorial event to remember those that have been murdered in America’s streets by ICE.

Fresh produce, handmade goods, unique treasures from local farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs will be found at local farmers’ markets: The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market continues weekly on Thursdays from 4 – 7 PM at Eproson Park. Tonight the music is by Jack Sanchez. This Friday is the Angels Camp Farmers’ Market from 4:30 – 7:30 PM at Utica Park with music by Kiana Chanelle. Saturday morning the Sonora Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 – 11 AM.

Friday and Saturday The Center for a Nonviolent Community (CNVC) is hosting another estate sale. Furniture, rhinestone jewelry, original artwork, bonsai pottery, cookware, books, quality clothes, collectibles, Christmas items and much more to buy from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Marble Quarry Road in Columbia. There is also a barn sale with household items, tools, new generator, wakeboard, and much more in Chinese Camp. Details about both are in our Classifieds here.

Sierra Repertory Theater has the opening performance of “Great Balls of Fire” this Friday. The performance is a celebration concert of rock’s earliest days held at the East Sonora location through August 9.

Off the Wall Youth Theatre Troup also have opening night this Friday for “The Jungle Book” in San Andreas. Performances will continue through August 9.

Public pools are open up for summer. Recreation swim times, family pool nights, and the link to sign up for all swim classes at the Sonora, Twain Harte, Tuolumne, and Bret Harte pools are in our recreation guide here.

Calaveras residents are invited to bring their id the Calaveras Fairgrounds for a free recycling event for appliances, e-waste, mattresses and tires. Held from 8 AM to noon, it is sponsored by Calaveras County Integrated Waste Management and is in partnership with CALtrans Clean California program. Tractor tires or tracks are not accepted.

Calaveras County Arts Council presents the Music in the Parks Summer Concert Series at a different park each week. Next week, Wednesday July 29 from 6:30 – 8 PM, bring your favorite food, beverages, blankets and lawn chairs to the free Nedra, Julio & Friends performing blues, folk, country and jazz in the West Point Gazebo.

On Wednesday July 29 at the West Side Memorial Park in downtown Tuolumne City the market opens at 5 PM with swing and soul music by The Rusty Rockers from 6 PM – 8 PM.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Verona 18. Check out movie times in Angels Camp, Riverbank and Pinecrest. All passes are open with highway traffic notices posted here.