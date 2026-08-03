Advice On How To Beat The Heat As Temperatures Soar In Mother Lode

Sonora, CA – As temperatures continue to rise in the Mother Lode and are forecasted to become extreme this weekend, the CHP and local health and animal officials shared tips on keeping cool during the heatwave.

The CHP says that as temperatures rise and wildfire danger increases, now is the time to prepare and stay alert. They offer these simple ways to protect yourself and your family:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Avoid outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

Never leave children or pets in a parked vehicle.

Maintain your vehicle by checking tires, coolant, and fuel levels before traveling.

Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle with water, snacks, a flashlight, a phone charger, and a first aid kit.

Have a “go bag” ready at home with medications, important documents, clothing, and supplies in case an evacuation is ordered.

Stay informed by monitoring local weather and wildfire updates and following evacuation orders immediately if issued.

“If you’re traveling, slow down, stay focused on the road, and be aware of emergency personnel and equipment operating in wildfire areas,” relayed CHP officials, adding, “Preparation today can make all the difference tomorrow. Stay safe, stay informed, and help protect our communities.”

Tuolumne County Public Health shared that the summer heat is here and this weekend is forecast to begin several days of seasonable high temps and offer cooling places:

Watch weather forecasts and plan to be safe and cool during the hottest parts of the day.

Cool locations include public spaces like Tuolumne County Public Library branches, public pools (click here for pool locations and hours), shopping centers, and the Sonora Senior Center, off Greenley Road next to the Tuolumne County library branch.

Use caution and life vests when recreating in local waterways, as the water is cold and can move swiftly.

Finally, the Calaveras Humane Society reminds pet owners that it is not only the heat inside a vehicle that can be dangerous. A hot pickup truck bed can be just as hot as asphalt. They advise that it is often best to leave your dogs at home when the weather is sizzling hot, stating, “Truck beds, even lined ones, can heat up to dangerous temperatures. And while it’s breezy in the back of a pickup, that wind is also hot and provides no relief.

CHS recommends, “Let ’em ride up front or leave them home, please.”

For more heat safety tips, click here.