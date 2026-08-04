Tuolumne County Launches Competition To Create New Official Seal And Logo

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne County is inviting artists, designers, and community members to help create a new official county seal and logo through a community design competition.

The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors is seeking designs that will serve as the county’s permanent visual identity, representing its history, heritage, values, natural beauty, and future. County officials said the effort was inspired by Tuolumne County’s recent 175th anniversary celebration and the nation’s 250th anniversary. The goal is to develop a modern seal and logo that reflect today’s Tuolumne County while honoring its past.

Participants are asked to submit concepts for both an official county seal and a county logo that share a common visual identity. Officials said entries should be meaningful, timeless, and easily recognizable while reflecting the county’s geography, industries, people, and spirit. Submissions must be received electronically or delivered by 11 p.m. Sunday, August 30. A steering committee made up of community members will review the submissions and recommend finalists to the Board of Supervisors, which is expected to select the winning designs at the end of September.

Competition guidelines and submission instructions are available here.