CHP Officer’s Quick Action Avoids Possible Tragedy

Officer Kannon Gibson with fire extinguisher and the burnt ground behind him where he put out the flames—CHP photo

Jamestown, CA – A CHP officer’s quick action avoided a possible tragedy in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County.

The Sonora CHP unit reports that Officer Kannon Gibson spotted a small fire on Chabroullian Road on Highway 108/49 by the Country Inn Sonora and former Miner’s Motel. As we reported earlier this month, the motel was donated to Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County and will provide 20 permanent affordable rental homes.

Gibson did not waste time waiting for fire crews to arrive; instead, he jumped out of his patrol vehicle with a fire extinguisher in hand and put out the flames before they could spread to the nearby structures. The image box shows Gibson with the extinguisher after he put out the flames near a walkway, with the charred grass behind him.

A similar incident took place earlier this month when two officers in the Columbia area used a shovel and an extinguisher to stop a wildfire along Gunsight Road near the Covington Mine Road intersection, heading towards the community of Columbia and the college.

The CHP reminds the public: “The weather may be cooling off, but the fire danger is still high.”