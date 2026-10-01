Habitat’s Miner’s Motel Site Renamed In Recognition Of Longtime Volunteer

Jamestown, CA — Lindahn Landing is the new name of the former Miner’s Motel site.

We reported earlier that the Tuolumne County government purchased the property on Highway 108 in Jamestown in 2023 using $1.85 million in California Encampment Resolution Funding. The county later determined that Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County is a better fit to carry out the project goals, so the site was donated to the non-profit.

Habitat is currently revamping the location to provide 20 permanent affordable rental homes.

The new name is a tribute to longtime volunteer Roger Lindahn.

Explaining the decision, Trinity Strmiska, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County, states, “For more than fifteen years, Roger has been the quiet anchor behind so much of what Habitat has accomplished. And when we call Roger a volunteer, that word hardly captures the level of commitment he has given. For years, he has donated four days a week – and often five days a week during major projects like the transformation of Miner’s Motel – giving thousands upon thousands of hours of his time to Habitat and the families we serve.”

In addition to helping Habitat with construction and repairs, Lindahn has also donated his time on other community projects, such as the Shower Bus, Veterans Memorial projects, Touch-a-Truck, and the Construction Collaborative.

Strmsiska says it has been an ongoing joke that they will let Roger retire after “just one more project,” as they continue to rely on his talents and dedication.

She adds, “Roger represents the very heart of who we are as an organization. That is why Lindahn Landing felt so fitting. A landing is a place where people arrive, find stability, put down roots, and begin a new chapter. For years, Roger has helped create those opportunities for others. Just as Roger has been an anchor for Habitat, Lindahn Landing will be a place where people can find a foundation from which to move forward with hope.”

Habitat for Humanity has released a rental housing interest/waiting list form for the new facility, and it can be found here.

There is also an open house planned on Friday, October 9, and Saturday, October 10, from 10 am – 2 pm at 18740 Highway 108 in Jamestown.