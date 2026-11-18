Yosemite, CA — Due to severe winter weather concerns, Yosemite National Park will temporarily close the Big Oak Flat Road (extension of Highway 120) and all campgrounds at 8 am today.

The only access into the park will be Highways 41 and 140.

The area around Curry Village and the other campgrounds will be reassessed on Friday morning. Travelers to the park over the coming days need to carry chains. We reported yesterday that Highway 120 Tioga Pass and Glacier Pass are now closed for the season.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Yosemite National Park (above the valley floor) through 4 am on Friday. There is also a wind advisory in effect for Mariposa County. Click here to find the latest from the National Weather Service.