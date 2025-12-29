Skip to main content
Islamic State group militants clash with police during raid in Turkey, wounding 7 officers

By AP News

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Militants of the Islamic State group opened fire on police and wounded seven officers during a raid on the group in northwest Turkey on Monday, the country’s state-run media reported.

The clash broke out in Yalova province, south of Istanbul, as police stormed a house where the militants were hiding, Anadolu Agency said.

Special forces from neighboring Bursa province were dispatched to reinforce the operation.

Anadolu said none of the wounded officers were in serious condition.

Last week, police launched scores of simultaneous raids, detaining 115 militants of the extremist group who were allegedly planning attacks targeting Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. Officials said the group had called for action, particularly against non-Muslims, during the celebrations.

IS has carried out a series of deadly attacks in Turkey in recent years, including a shooting at an Istanbul nightclub during New Year celebrations on Jan. 1, 2017, which killed 39 people.

