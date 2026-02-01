8 killed as passenger bus crashes in wet conditions in southern Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — A passenger bus rolled off a road in southern Turkey’s Antalya province on Sunday, killing eight people, a senior official said.

Images on state broadcaster TRT showed the vehicle lying on its side on an embankment on a highway slip road in Dosemealti, a district to the northwest of Antalya city center.

Provincial Gov. Hulusi Sahin said 26 people were injured, some of them critically. The DHA news agency reported that some passengers were thrown from the bus, which had traveled overnight from Tekirdag in Turkey’s northwest.

Antalya, a popular tourist destination on the Mediterranean, has been hit by heavy rain in recent days. “The ground was wet and there was also fog in the area. It’s not a place to speed, but it seems the bus was speeding,” Sahin told TRT.