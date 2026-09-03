Iran targets Kuwait in retaliation for US bombardments, and other Mideast news

Iran fired at Kuwait on Thursday as part of its retaliation for U.S. bombardments earlier in the week. Meanwhile, Israeli police said they arrested a settler allegedly involved in an attack on Palestinians last week.

Here’s a look at the latest developments in the Iran war and the wider Middle East. Full coverage can be found here.

Iran fires at Kuwait

Sirens sounded in Kuwait early Thursday, where air defenses intercepted missiles and drones during a “blatant Iranian aggression,” the Defense Ministry said on X.

It came after U.S. allies Bahrain and Jordan said their air defense systems also intercepted several Iranian air attacks Wednesday.

Fighting between the U.S. and Iran has increased this week after the U.S. hit Iranian rocket launchers on an island in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, saying Iran was planning to use them to shoot mines into the waterway.

Israeli police make rare arrest of settler over attack on Palestinians

Authorities in Israel arrested an Israeli settler for his suspected role in an attack on a Palestinian home in the occupied West Bank, according to a police statement Thursday.

The statement did not identify the suspect but said he was being held for questioning and that police would request to extend his detention.

The 19-year-old man is believed to have participated in a violent riot in the Palestinian village of Qusra on Saturday, in which settlers threw stones and barricaded themselves inside the home of one of the villagers. Police said they were working with Israel’s domestic security agency to investigate the incident and locate and detain more suspects.

The arrest followed weeks of incursions by Israeli settlers into Qusra, which is located south of the Palestinian city of Nablus. The settlers staged a siege of several Palestinian homes, including one owned by a Palestinian American man from Ohio. Their actions drew condemnations from U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Lebanese man held prisoner in Israel released

A Lebanese man who had been held prisoner in Israel was released Thursday, the first such handover since the outbreak of the latest Israel-Hezbollah war six months ago, the International Committee of the Red Cross and Lebanese officials said.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that Israel had agreed to release five Lebanese civilians detained by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

They were detained after Lebanon provided assistance in searching for the bodies of Lebanese Jewish leaders who were “abducted and murdered by terrorist organizations” in the 1980s, during Lebanon’s civil war.

Iran state media says US strikes on Iran killed three pilots

A report by Mizanonline.ir, affiliated with Iran’s judiciary, said that U.S. strikes on Tuesday killed one navy and two air force pilots. It also reported that three other members of the navy were killed during the attacks.

Iran previously said four members of its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, three members of the Guard’s volunteer Basij forces and seven unidentified people died in the U.S. attacks. A total of 108 people were wounded in the latest round of attacks, state broadcaster the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting quoted the country’s health minister as saying.

Iranian state media also said one of the U.S. strikes hit a wedding party, leaving at least four people dead and dozens wounded.

The U.S. Central Command said Tuesday’s strikes focused on Iranian military targets, including air defense sites, radar systems and maritime assets.

Mourners attend the funeral of 2 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces

Mourners attended the funeral on Thursday of two Palestinians, aged 16 and 19, who were killed by Israeli forces the night before in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli troops fired on them while accompanying settlers into the village of Al-Mughayyir. Amin Abu Aliya, a local official, told the Palestinian news agency Wafa that settlers and Israeli soldiers entered the village, attacked two homes and stole sheep. Residents confronted the settlers and the military responded by firing on them.

The army said that locals had thrown rocks but that no troops were injured. It said the incident was under review but declined to comment on the decision to use lethal force.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health says that close to 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli settlers and soldiers so far this year.

Netanyahu tries to unite the right ahead of elections

With his legacy on the line, Netanyahu is imploring his erstwhile allies to unite into larger parties that have a better chance of entering parliament.

A series of small, pro-Netanyahu parties are competing in the run-up to the Oct. 27 vote. But instead of strengthening the Israeli leader, these parties — including hard-line blocs led by polarizing Cabinet ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich — risk weakening his chances for reelection by splitting the vote among Netanyahu’s base.

The election is largely a referendum on Netanyahu’s nearly uninterrupted 17-year rule and his handling of a turbulent period marked by mass protests, Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks and nearly three years of war. A victory would mark a stirring comeback for the embattled leader, while a loss would likely end the dominance of a man who has shaped Israeli politics for three decades.

This piece will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

By The Associated Press