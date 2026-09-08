A wind-fueled wildfire forces hundreds from homes in Turkey as firefighters battle flames

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Firefighters on Tuesday battled a wildfire in Turkey’s Mediterranean coastal province of Antalya that forced hundreds of people from their homes and injured at least two people, the state-run news agency reported.

The fire broke out Monday evening in Antalya’s Aksu district and, fueled by strong winds, quickly spread into the neighboring Kepez district, Anadolu Agency reported.

Two people were hospitalized with injuries to their legs while six others affected by smoke were treated on site, the report said.

Authorities evacuated people from at least 254 homes in Aksu and Kepez and temporarily closed a highway between Antalya and the city of Isparta, located some 130 kilometers (80 miles) north.

As flames and heavy smoke threatened the area, more than 100 dogs were evacuated from an animal shelter in Aksu and taken to safety, Antalya Municipality said. Video footage showed veterinarians treating a dog affected by the smoke.

More than 2,000 homes in the region were affected by power outages, Anadolu reported.

The agency said at least five firefighting aircraft, 10 helicopters, 110 fire extinguishing trucks and 600 personnel were deployed to battle the blaze.

Firefighters were also battling wildfires in the nearby provinces of Adana and Mersin.