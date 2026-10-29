Iran says 3 oil tankers struck mines, and other Mideast news

The U.S. military denied Iran’s claim on Thursday that it captured an American drone near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran also said that three tankers struck mines and caught fire while attempting to exit the strait through an unauthorized route.

Israelis are awaiting final election results as allegations of foreign interference have emerged. And in Yemen, Iran-backed Houthi rebels said a Saudi strike killed 12 people, and another hit a paint factory and could release toxins into the water and soil near the besieged city of Taiz.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Thursday. Read our full coverage here.

Iran says 3 oil tankers struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran said three oil tankers struck mines and caught fire over the past 24 hours while attempting to exit the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorized route, according to the state broadcaster, which cited the Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The report did not identify the tankers or provide details on casualties. The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the report. It came as tensions are high in the region over concerns that U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran could resume.

Iran’s navy said the tankers switched off their radar and navigation systems and ignored warnings as they attempted to exit through a restricted route. It said the damaged vessels were abandoned off the southern coast of the waterway.

A British military monitor said Thursday that a vessel spotted another vessel on fire while transiting the strait. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center said it did not know the status of the crew on the burning vessel or how badly it was damaged. It was not immediately clear whether that vessel was one of the three referenced by the Revolutionary Guard.

Israelis await results as Netanyahu amplifies claim election was ‘stolen’

Israelis are awaiting final election results expected to be announced Thursday evening.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his party amplified allegations that the country’s Arab-led parties had “stolen” the election.

Final results are expected to confirm that Netanyahu’s bloc has lost its majority in parliament. It remains unclear who will govern because no party won the 61-seat majority needed to control the Knesset.

Netanyahu has seized on a new request by the country’s elections committee to the Shin Bet intelligence service to investigate alleged election interference by unspecified “foreign entities against the Israeli interest.” The request had no reference to Arab-led parties. But Netanyahu and his Likud party said no party should cooperate with Arab-led ones.

US military denies claim that Iran captured American drone

The U.S. military is denying Iran’s claim that it seized control of an American surveillance drone and captured it intact near the Strait of Hormuz

Iranian state television reported Thursday that the Revolutionary Guard, in an “electronic warfare operation,” detected and identified the MQM-170 Outlaw drone, and took over of its control systems before landing it in Iranian territory. It did not say when the drone was allegedly seized.

U.S. Central Command said the report was false.

“In the past weeks and months, the IRGC has repeatedly lied out of desperation, and today is no different,” Tim Hawkins, a spokesman for the Central Command, said in an email. He did not provide more details.

Iran made a similar claim in 2011, when it was not at war with the U.S. It said at the time that it brought down an RQ-170 Sentinel drone with an “electronic ambush.” U.S. officials said the drone malfunctioned.

Houthis say strike killed 12 people, and separate paint factory strike could spread toxins

The Houthi-run Health Ministry said a strike killed 12 people and critically wounded three more, including women and children, in the besieged Yemeni city of Taiz.

The ministry blamed Saudi Arabia for the strike that hit two homes belonging to the same family on Thursday. The Associated Press could not independently verify the report.

Taiz province in southwestern Yemen has been one of the war’s most contested front lines, split between the Houthis and government forces, and has seen renewed fighting and airstrikes in recent weeks.

A Houthi-run human rights body also said Thursday that another strike hit a paint factory late Wednesday. It blamed the attack on government forces. The strike caused a large fire and could release toxic gases and contaminate nearby soil and groundwater, according to Yemen’s National Human Rights Authority.

Israeli strike on civilian vehicle kills 2 in Gaza

An Israeli strike on a civilian vehicle killed two people and wounded another in central Gaza on Thursday, according to health officials at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where the casualties were taken.

Israel’s military did not respond to a request for comment.

The death toll in Gaza climbs on a near daily basis more than a year after Israel and Hamas agreed to a fragile ceasefire. While the heaviest fighting has subsided, Israeli strikes on the enclave have killed more than 1,550 Palestinians since the ceasefire began in October 2025, according to the territory’s Health Ministry.

The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government, maintains detailed records and is seen as generally reliable by U.N. agencies and independent experts. It does not distinguish between civilians and militants.

___

This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

By The Associated Press