CAIRO (AP) — Protesters rallied in a town in southwestern Iran in a rare display of anti-government anger that comes against the backdrop of warnings by rights groups of a wartime crackdown on dissent in the country.

The protest in Abdanan erupted on Tuesday, sparked by anger over a deadly road accident over the weekend that killed 13 employees of an oil refinery company, according to Iranian semiofficial media. Hundreds of people joined the protest, demanding the resignation of company officials blamed for the accident, semiofficial media said.

Some demonstrators chanted anti-government slogans, according to videos shared by opposition media and rights monitors outside Iran.

A video verified by The Associated Press showed protesters chanting “Death to the dictator!”

A video shared by HRANA, a rights group based outside Iran, also showed a crowd of protesters marching through the center of Abdanan, calling for accountability for the road accident.

In January, Iran witnessed some of the largest anti-government protests since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Security forces shot thousands of protesters in the streets and arrested thousands more. Abdanan — a largely Kurdish area, some 480 kilometers (300 miles) southwest of Iran’s capital, Tehran — was a hotspot of unrest in January.

The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said at least seven people were detained in Abdanan after Tuesday’s protests — though two were later released. A lawmaker from the province denied there had been any arrests, the news agency Tasnim said Wednesday.

Rights monitors have warned that Tehran may intensify a crackdown on dissent since the United States and Israel launched the war on Iran on Feb. 28.

The beginning of the war quickly brought an end to the simmering anti-government protests. But authorities continue to arrest those linked to the January protests and step up executions of jailed protesters. In late July, small protests broke out in the central city of Isfahan ahead of the public hanging of two protesters.