Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen fired missiles at Riyadh on Wednesday after the Saudi-led coalition launched a major attack targeting the group’s missile and drone capabilities. The missile launches came as Iran stepped up attacks on its Gulf Arab neighbors, targeting Bahrain and a Kuwaiti base used by U.S. forces in apparent retaliation for American strikes a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates’ state-owned oil giant said one of its vessels was attacked while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has recently claimed responsibility for attacks on other vessels it says used “unauthorized” routes through the waterway.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Wednesday. Read our full coverage here.

Saudi-backed forces launch major attack on Houthis

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iranian-backed Houthis said Wednesday it launched a major air attack across the rebel-held territories in Yemen, which the Houthis said killed at least 17 people.

Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, the coalition spokesman, said the strikes launched Tuesday on the capital, Sanaa, and three more provinces targeted dozens of Houthi ballistic missile warehouses and drone workshops.

A spokesman for the Houthi-run health ministry, Anees al-Asbahi, said one strike hit a sponge factory in Hodeida, killing at least 15 people and wounding 15 others. At least two more people were killed and four injured in Saada and nine more were injured in Sanaa.

Saudi air defenses destroyed two Houthi-fired cruise missiles on Wednesday that targeted the capital, Riyadh, Al-Malki said. Saudi Arabia also sounded alerts in three cities in the kingdom’s south, near the border with Yemen, but officials later said the potential danger had passed, without providing more details.

Iran’s army says it targeted U.S. forces in Kuwait

The Iranian army said it targeted Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait with drones early Wednesday, triggering air defense alerts in the oil-rich Gulf country for the first time in weeks.

The army said it attacked air defense systems and drone and missile launch platforms, Iran’s state broadcaster reported.

U.S. Central Command, which oversees U.S. forces in the Middle East, did not immediately comment.

Kuwait’s army said its air defenses intercepted drone attacks but did not immediately report any damage. Bahrain’s army also said its defense systems had repelled several Iranian attacks.

UAE’s state oil firm says 1 missing after ship attacked in Strait of Hormuz

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said one crew member was missing and 11 others were injured in an attack on one of its vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. In a statement Wednesday, it did not identify the vessel or say who was responsible.

Maritime incidents in and around the strait have increased in recent weeks, with Iran attacking vessels it says use “unauthorized” routes. The Indian Embassy in Oman said a Panama-flagged gas tanker was also attacked earlier this week.

Video shared on social media showed flames engulfing what appeared to be the same tanker, with a thick plume of black smoke rising hundreds of feet above it. The crew abandoned the vessel after the strike.

Protests in Iran over death of workers in bus crash

Hundreds of protesters rallied in the town of Abdanan in southwestern Iran on Tuesday, angry over a deadly road accident over the weekend that killed 13 employees of an oil refinery company, Iranian semiofficial media reported.

Videos shared on social media showed people chanting anti-theocracy slogans, including “death to the dictator.” The protesters demanded the resignation of company officials blamed for the accident, semiofficial media said.

The protest was a rare display of anti-government anger in Iran since thousands were killed earlier this year in a major crackdown on dissent. Abdanan was a hot spot during those protests.

The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said at least seven people were arrested in Abdanan after Tuesday’s protests. Two were later released, including a 15-year-old boy, Hengaw said.

Israel rejects request to release Palestinian doctor, and strikes on Gaza kill 2

An Israeli court on Wednesday extended the detention of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the former director of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, by six months. He has been held without charge or trial since his arrest in December 2024 under Israel’s policy of “administrative detention.”

The court rejected his request for release. Israel’s military has said Abu Safiya, 53, was under investigation for cooperating or working with Hamas, an allegation rejected by international aid groups that worked with him. His lawyers say he has been abused in prison and his health is deteriorating.

In Gaza, separate strikes killed three Palestinians on Wednesday. Israel’s military said it targeted a Hamas militant in Gaza City but was unaware of a drone strike that killed one person in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. It did not immediately comment on a strike on Al Mughraqa, also in central Gaza.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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Ezzidin and Magdy reported from Cairo.

By TOQA EZZIDIN and SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press