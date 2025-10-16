Man arrested in the disappearance of a Philadelphia woman also charged in earlier kidnapping case

Skip to main content
By AP News
Missing Woman Philadelphia

Photo Icon View Photos

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man arrested in the disappearance of a Philadelphia woman who went missing from her nursing home job was also charged earlier this year in a kidnapping case involving another woman.

Authorities have charged Keon King with kidnapping, stalking and other charges in the disappearance of Kada Scott, 23, who was last seen stepping outside at her nursing home job on Oct. 4.

King, 21, is being held on $2.5 million bail while police continue to search for Scott. They found a damaged car they believe King was driving at the time and other evidence linking him to the missing woman. Authorities also say King was the last person in contact with Scott.

“All roads at this point lead to him,” Assistant District Attorney Ashley Taczylowski said at a news conference Wednesday.

King is also facing charges in what officials call a similar case from earlier this year in which a woman was allegedly kidnapped and strangled, but survived. Those charges were dropped when the accuser failed to appear in court, but will now be refiled, Taczylowski said.

In the first case, the prosecutor said King kidnapped a woman from in front of her house, “threw her in her car, assaulted her and eventually let her out.”

King has a preliminary hearing in the Scott case on Nov. 3. A telephone message seeking comment was left Thursday for a lawyer listed as his defense attorney.

