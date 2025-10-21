Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
51.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Veteran US surfer dies while surfing big waves at iconic spot in Puerto Rico

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A veteran surfer from Massachusetts has died while surfing big waves at an iconic spot in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

Robert “Bobby” Oldsman died Monday while surfing at Tres Palmas in the western town of Rincón, according to police and the nonprofit Rincón Water Safety.

The 72-year-old lived in Puerto Rico and was well-known in Rincón and among the surfing community.

Rincón Water Safety said he was hit by his board while surfing Tres Palmas and lost consciousness before anyone could rescue him.

A high surf advisory was issued in recent days and remains in effect, with forecasters warning of waves between 10 to 15 feet (3 to 5 meters) or even higher.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.