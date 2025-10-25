One injured and suspect arrested in Texas library shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Someone was shot inside a downtown library in Texas’ state capital city on Saturday, police said, prompting emergency vehicles and personnel to converge on the building and a shelter-in-place order to be issued. A suspect later was taken into custody in another part of the city.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital, where the person was in serious but stable condition Saturday afternoon, the Austin Police Department said.

Shortly after noon, Austin’s 911 system received reports of a shooting incident at the Austin Central Library, Assistant Police Chief Lee Rogers said in a media briefing.

A suspect left the scene before the arrival of officers, but the person was later located and placed into custody in the city’s South Austin neighborhood about 1:25 p.m., police said. Rogers said had no more information on the suspect or where specifically in the library the shooting occurred. The shelter-in-place order was lifted later.

“This appears to be an isolated incident, not an active shooter situation,” Rogers said, adding that the incident involved one suspect and one victim.