Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
63.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

One injured and suspect arrested in Texas library shooting

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Texas Shooting

Texas Shooting

Photo Icon View Photos

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Someone was shot inside a downtown library in Texas’ state capital city on Saturday, police said, prompting emergency vehicles and personnel to converge on the building and a shelter-in-place order to be issued. A suspect later was taken into custody in another part of the city.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital, where the person was in serious but stable condition Saturday afternoon, the Austin Police Department said.

Shortly after noon, Austin’s 911 system received reports of a shooting incident at the Austin Central Library, Assistant Police Chief Lee Rogers said in a media briefing.

A suspect left the scene before the arrival of officers, but the person was later located and placed into custody in the city’s South Austin neighborhood about 1:25 p.m., police said. Rogers said had no more information on the suspect or where specifically in the library the shooting occurred. The shelter-in-place order was lifted later.

“This appears to be an isolated incident, not an active shooter situation,” Rogers said, adding that the incident involved one suspect and one victim.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.