Flight is diverted to Boston after a passenger stabs 2 teens with a fork, authorities say

BOSTON (AP) — A man from India stabbed two teenagers with a fork, slapped a female passenger and a crew member and mimicked shooting himself during an international flight, authorities said.

The flight from Chicago to Germany on Saturday was diverted to Boston, where the 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a 17-year-old passenger awoke to find the man standing over him. The man stabbed the teen’s clavicle with a fork and then stabbed another 17-year-old boy in the head, causing a laceration.

The man, who entered the U.S. on a student visa, doesn’t have lawful immigration status, authorities said.

Information on the case, including whether he has an attorney, was not available in the federal court system Tuesday and the U.S. attorney’s office didn’t respond to a request for further details.