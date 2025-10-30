FBI makes several arrests among Mississippi law enforcement agencies, sheriff says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi deputy sheriff was arrested Thursday morning by the FBI, one of several arrests it made across multiple law enforcement agencies in the state, a local sheriff said.

Sunflower County Sheriff James Haywood confirmed the arrest of his deputy, Marvin Flowers, and said without giving details that the FBI has made other arrests among law enforcement. The county is in the northwest part of the state.

The FBI office in Jackson, the state capital, said it planned a major announcement later Thursday together with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Mississippi. It did not elaborate on the nature of the planned announcement.

Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies have faced federal scrutiny in recent years.

In 2023, six law enforcement officers pleaded guilty to a long list of state and federal charges for torturing two Black men. “The Goon Squad,” as they called themselves, sparked an ongoing Department of Justice investigation into the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

A similar DOJ probe concluded last year that officers of the Lexington Police Department discriminated against Black people and repeatedly violated citizens’ civil rights.

By SOPHIE BATES

Associated Press