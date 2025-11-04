US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. The Black Wolf by Louise Penny (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. The Widow by John Grisham (JG Publishing)

3. The Tin Men by Alex Demille & Nelson DeMille (Simon & Schuster)

4. The Proving Ground by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Atmosphere: A GMA Book Club Pick by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Random House Publishing Group)

7. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. Gone Before Goodbye by Harlan Coben & Reese Witherspoon (Grand Central Publishing)

9. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Coyote Hills by Jesse Kellerman & Jonathan Kellerman (Random House Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Widow: A Novel (Unabridged) by John Grisham (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. Read Your Mind: Proven Habits for Success from the World’s Greatest Mentalist (Unabridged) by Oz Pearlman (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. Quicksilver by Callie Hart (Podium Publishing SubCo LLC)

4. Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice (Unabridged) by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. 1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History–and How It Shattered a Nation (Unabridged) by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

7. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

8. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. Gone Before Goodbye by Harlan Coben & Reese Witherspoon (Hachette Audio )

10. Cry Havoc (Unabridged) by Jack Carr (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

