Homeland Security agents make arrest dozens in North Carolina’s largest city. Here’s what to know

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 130 people across Charlotte, North Carolina during the first days of the latest enforcement blitz.

The immigration sweep that started over the weekend in Charlotte comes on the heels of similar operations in Los Angeles and Chicago.

It’s all part of Republican President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts that have sent the the military and immigration agents into Democratic-run cities.

Here’s what to know:

Why Charlotte?

The Department of Homeland Security says it’s focusing on North Carolina’s biggest city because of so-called sanctuary policies that limit cooperation between local authorities and immigration agents.

Charlotte is run by a Democratic mayor, and its police department doesn’t help with immigration enforcement while the county jail won’t hold immigration detainees so that federal agents can pick them up.

The Trump administration also has pointed to the fatal stabbing this summer of a Ukrainian refugee on a Charlotte light-rail train to argue that Democratic-led cities are failing to protect residents.

Local leaders argue that the enforcement isn’t needed, pointing to declining crime rates.

Are there many immigrants in Charlotte?

Charlotte and its suburbs in Mecklenburg County continue to be among the nation’s fastest-growing regions, driven a great deal by international migration.

The city alone is home to about 950,000 residents, including roughly 150,000 people who are foreign-born, according to local officials. The biggest share come from Latin American countries.

How many people have been arrested?

So far, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency says more than 130 people have been arrested in Charlotte in just two days.

It says those arrested include people with records of gang membership, aggravated assault, shoplifting and other crimes. But the agency offered few other details, including how many of those had been facing charges.

What is the reaction in Charlotte?

In the days before agents arrived in Charlotte, organizations opposing the sweep began training volunteers how to recognize federal agents and protest what’s happening. The groups also made sure that immigrants are aware of their rights.

At least one store owner closed his shop part this weekend because he said immigration enforcement officers had targeted his customers.

How have North Carolina leaders responded

The state’s governor, Democrat Josh Stein, says the enforcement activity is increasing fears and dividing Charlotte.

He says masked Border Patrol agents are targeting people based on their skin color and picking up random people in parking lots and sidewalks.

Mecklenburg County Republican Party Chairman Kyle Kirby is welcoming the action, saying the county party stands with the rule of law and putting safety first.

