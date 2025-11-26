Skip to main content
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 11/26/2025

By AP News

U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight day, led by solid gains for technology companies.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Wednesday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 314 points, or 0.7%.

Nvidia, Microsoft and Broadcom were among the tech stocks that drove the market’s gains. Financial services companies also fared well. Robinhood posted the biggest gain in the S&P 500, 10.9%, after saying it planned to expand its prediction markets business with the launch of a new exchange. The recent gains for stocks have been helped by rising hopes for another rate cut from the Federal Reserve next month.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 46.73 points, or 0.7%, to 6,812.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 314.67 points, or 0.7%, to 47,427.12.

The Nasdaq composite rose 189.10 points, or 0.8%, to 23,214.69.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 20.14 points, or 0.8%, to 2,486.12.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 209.62 points, or 3.2%.

The Dow is up 1,181.71 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 941.61 points, or 4.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 116.53 points, or 4.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 930.98 points, or 15.8%.

The Dow is up 4,882.90 points, or 11.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,903.90 points, or 20.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 255.96 points, or 11.5%.

The Associated Press

