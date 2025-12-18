How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 12/18/2025

U.S. stocks rose following an encouraging report on inflation that could help the Federal Reserve keep cutting interest rates next year.

A strong profit report from Micron Technology also helped AI stocks halt their sharp slides on Thursday, at least for now. The S&P 500 gained 0.8% to break a four-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1%, and the strength for tech stocks sent the Nasdaq composite up 1.4%.

Treasury yields eased in the bond market after the report showed U.S. inflation was less bad last month than economists expected.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 53.33 points, or 0.8%, to 6,774.76.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65.88 points, or 0.1%, to 47,951.85.

The Nasdaq composite rose 313.04 points, or 1.4%, to 23,006.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 15.57 points, or 0.6%, to 2,507.87.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 52.65 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is down 506.20 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 188.81 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 43.59 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 893.13 points, or 15.2%.

The Dow is up 5,407.63 points, or 12.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,695.57 points, or 19.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 277.71 points, or 12.5%.

The Associated Press