3 officers wounded and suspect killed after Rochester, New York, domestic violence call

By AP News

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Three police officers responding to a domestic violence call were wounded and a suspect was killed Friday night in Rochester, New York, according to officials.

“Multiple shots were fired” after Rochester Police Department officers responded, the city’s Police Chief David Smith said at a news conference. The suspect then fled and officers found the person again nearby, Smith said.

The three wounded officers were in the hospital. Details on their conditions were not released.

“This is always our biggest nightmare during this time of the year; these type of instances,” said Rochester Mayor Malik Evans.

He asked everyone to pray for the officers.

