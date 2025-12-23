Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
58.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Navajo police arrest suspected drunken driver after deadly crash ahead of Christmas parade

Sponsored by:
By AP News

KAYENTA, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation police said a suspected drunken driver struck bystanders who were waiting for a Christmas parade to start, killing one and injuring three others.

The crash happened Monday evening in Kayenta, just south of Monument Valley in northeastern Arizona, as spectators gathered for the annual community-sponsored event. The Navajo Police Department’s Kayenta District had officers patrolling the area, but the driver accessed the parade route and hit the bystanders and damaged parked vehicles and other property.

The driver was arrested, but authorities did not provide any details about the suspect or the victims.

The Navajo Police Department said the investigation was ongoing.

Prayers were shared by tribal members on social media, with many pleading for people to stop drinking and driving. The Navajo Nation prohibits the sale or consumption of alcohol, with very limited exceptions.

Navajo President Buu Nygren described it as a time for compassion and prayer, saying the Christmas parade was meant to bring joy to the community.

“No one should have to experience tragedy during a season meant for love and togetherness,” he said in a statement.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.