One person is dead and another is injured in midair helicopter crash in New Jersey, officials say

HAMMONTON, N.J. (AP) — One person was killed and another was left critically injured after two helicopters crashed in southern New Jersey on Sunday, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration described the crash as a midair collision.

Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said rescuers responded to a report of an aviation crash at about 11:25 a.m. on Sunday, and police and fire crews subsequently extinguished flames that engulfed one of the helicopters.

One person was killed and another was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene showed a helicopter spinning rapidly to the ground.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and will be investigating the crash, Friel said.