Channel Tunnel disruption affects Eurostar and vehicle shuttle services between France and England

By AP News

LONDON (AP) — Eurostar is advising passengers to postpone their journeys after a problem with the overhead power supply disrupted rail services on Tuesday as travelers prepared for the busy New Year’s holiday.

Eurostar’s website shows that four trains between London and Paris have already been canceled and three more are listed as delayed.

“We strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a different date,” Eurostar said. “Please don’t come to the station unless you already have a ticket to travel.″

Delays and cancellations are being caused by an overhead power supply problem and a failed Le Shuttle train, Eurostar said. Le Shuttle trains transport vehicles between Folkstone, England, and Calais, France.

“Services are temporarily suspended for both terminals due to a power supply issue,” Le Shuttle said. “We are working hard to resolve this. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

