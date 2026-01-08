These are the 66 global organizations the Trump administration is leaving

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it’s going to depart 66 international organizations, nearly half them affiliated with the United Nations.

Many focus on climate, labor, migration and other issues the Trump administration has categorized as catering to diversity and “woke” initiatives.

Here is a list of all the agencies that the U.S. is exiting, according to the White House:

Non-U. N. organizations

— 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Compact

— Colombo Plan Council

— Commission for Environmental Cooperation

— Education Cannot Wait

— European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats

— Forum of European National Highway Research Laboratories

— Freedom Online Coalition

— Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund

— Global Counterterrorism Forum

— Global Forum on Cyber Expertise

— Global Forum on Migration and Development

— Inter-American Institute for Global Change Research

— Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals, and Sustainable Development

— Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

— Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services

— International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property

— International Cotton Advisory Committee

— International Development Law Organization

— International Energy Forum

— International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies

— International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance

— International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law

— International Lead and Zinc Study Group

— International Renewable Energy Agency

— International Solar Alliance

— International Tropical Timber Organization

— International Union for Conservation of Nature

— Pan American Institute of Geography and History

— Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation

— Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia

— Regional Cooperation Council

— Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century

— Science and Technology Center in Ukraine

— Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme

— Venice Commission of the Council of Europe

United Nations organizations

— Department of Economic and Social Affairs

— U.N. Economic and Social Council, or ECOSOC — Economic Commission for Africa

— ECOSOC — Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean

— ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific

— ECOSOC — Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia

— International Law Commission

— International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals

— International Trade Centre

— Office of the Special Adviser on Africa

— Office of the Special Representative of the secretary-general for Children in Armed Conflict

— Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict

— Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children

— Peacebuilding Commission

— Peacebuilding Fund

— Permanent Forum on People of African Descent

— U.N. Alliance of Civilizations

— U.N. Collaborative Programme on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation in Developing Countries

— U.N. Conference on Trade and Development

— U.N. Democracy Fund

— U.N. Energy

— U.N. Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women

— U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change

— U.N. Human Settlements Programme

— U.N. Institute for Training and Research

— U.N. Oceans

— U.N. Population Fund

— U.N. Register of Conventional Arms

— U.N. System Chief Executives Board for Coordination

— U.N. System Staff College

— U.N. Water

— U.N. University

By The Associated Press