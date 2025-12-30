US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending December 26:

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

5. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, narrated by Thérèse Plummer and Gabra Zackman (Random House Audio)

6. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

7. Don’t Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition) by Joseph Nguyen, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. The Holy Bible: King James Version by King James Bible, performed by Scott Brick, Prentice Onayemi, Ellen Archer, LJ Ganser, Jennifer Van Dyck and Suzanne Toren (Audible Studios)

9. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

10. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, Kit Harington, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Daniel Mays, Mark Addy, Simon Pegg, Cush Jumbo, Alex Hassell, Gemma Whelan, Indira Varma, Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, Arabella Stanton and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

2. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Cush Jumbo, Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, Arabella Stanton, Mark Addy, Indira Varma, Sacha Dhawan, Nina Wadia, Joel Fry, Adeel Akhtar, Tracy Ann Oberman and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

3. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Bookouture)

4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

5. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Peter Ganim, Jade Wheeler and Various (Random House Audio)

6. The Widow by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

7. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

8. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

9. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

10. Brimstone by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

By The Associated Press