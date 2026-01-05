Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Rain
47.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

What life looks like a year after the deadly Los Angeles wildfires in photos

Sponsored by:
By AP News
APTOPIX California Wildfires Anniversary

APTOPIX California Wildfires Anniversary

Photo Icon View Photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In an empty lot in Altadena, California, the ground is covered by a soft blanket of small white wildflowers. But before the blooms, there was toxic ash and melted metal, as well as the remnants of family heirlooms and a home that once stood. One year after the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles, communities are starting to rebuild. Some lucky residents already have constructed new homes.

The two fires that broke out Jan. 7, 2025, killed more than 30 people and destroyed over 17,000 homes and buildings in Los Angeles County. The Palisades Fire scorched LA’s coastal Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The Eaton Fire razed the town of Altadena northeast of LA. Many hope to create something new as they mourn what was lost.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By JAE C. HONG
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.