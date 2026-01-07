How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 1/7/2026

Wall Street’s strong start to the year slowed.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% Wednesday for its first loss in four days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9% from its own record set the day before, while the Nasdaq composite added 0.2%.

Some of the market’s sharpest drops hit industries that President Donald Trump targeted for criticism. Homebuilders fell after Trump suggested moves to prevent large institutional investors from buying single-family homes, in hopes of making it more affordable for people to buy houses. Crude oil prices fell, and Treasury yields swung in the bond market following mixed reports on the U.S. economy.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 23.89 points, or 0.3%, to 6,920.93.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 466.00 points, or 0.9%, to 48,996.08.

The Nasdaq composite rose 37.10 points, or 0.2%, to 23,584.27.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.47 points, or 0.3%, to 2,575.42.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 62.46 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 613.69 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 348.65 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 67.20 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 75.43 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 932.79 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 342.28 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 93.52 points, or 3.8%.

The Associated Press