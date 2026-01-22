Brazilians affected by US visa suspension evoke frustration but try to remain hopeful

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilians nursing the dream of moving to the United States and obtaining a green card say they were frustrated at the suspension of immigrant visas that came into effect on Wednesday. But they are trying to keep their spirits high by hoping that it is temporary.

Last week, the U.S. State Department announced it will suspend the processing of immigrant visas for citizens of 75 countries, among them Afghanistan, Iran, Russia, Somalia and Brazil. The Trump administration deemed likely that nationals from these countries will require public assistance while living in the United States.

The step builds on earlier immigration and travel bans by the administration on nearly 40 countries and is part of U. S. President Donald Trump’s ongoing efforts to tighten U.S. entry standards for foreigners.

Many Brazilians reacted to the inclusion of their country on the list with surprise and disappointment. Among them was Rodrigo Perenha, a 44-year-old co-founder and senior executive at the fintech Kamino, who wishes to relocate to the U.S. with his wife and two children.

Perenha had a first application for the EB-2 NIW immigration visa — a category for candidates whose work could be considered in the national interest of the United States — refused last year.

Determined to try again, he had been preparing for months to apply for a different type of visa intended for professionals with an outstanding career track record when news of the suspension broke.

“Doing this process takes a lot of work. You must look for references, you ask for help with letters… It’s a very long process,” he said. “The feeling is sadness for everything that was done and then, eventually, having it frozen without knowing what’s going to happen.”

Persistent anxiety

Perenha said he nevertheless applied on Tuesday. “What I try to hold on to is the hope that my case is well prepared, solid, that I have a story to defend it, and that we’ll be able to move forward.”

On its website, the U.S. Embassy in Brazil states that applicants can submit their applications and attend interviews, but no visas will be issued to nationals of countries such as Brazil during the suspension period. It does not affect people seeking to enter the U.S. on a temporary basis, such as tourists and students.

In 2023, a record 28,050 Brazilian citizens received permanent U.S. residency, according to a study by AG Immigration law firm based on data obtained from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. According to the study, Brazil ranked tenth among the countries with the highest number of approved immigration applications, after countries such as Mexico, India and Cuba.

Pedro Zava, who helps people and businesses who want to immigrate to the U.S. through the AG Immigration law firm, said that many of his clients complained that those who were seeking to enter the U.S. legally were at the receiving end of tighter immigration measures.

“The phrase I heard the most was: ‘We’re doing everything right, and they’re doing this to us,’” Zava said, adding that while people have since calmed down a feeling of anxiety persists.

‘Country of opportunities’

Last year, the U.S. halted the scheduling of new visa interviews for foreign students. A month later, the State Department said it was restarting the suspended process for foreigners applying for student visas but that all applicants will now be required to unlock their social media accounts for government review.

“There is a sense that it will be the same — a short suspension with some relevant changes in the criteria of the public charge,” said Pedro Drummond, an attorney specialized in immigration law and partner at Drummond Advisors.

Immigrants seeking entry into the U.S. already undergo a medical exam by a physician who’s been approved by a U.S. Embassy. They are screened for communicable diseases, like tuberculosis, and asked to disclose any history of drug or alcohol use, mental health conditions or violence. They’re also required to have a number of vaccinations.

“Most likely the criteria will be stricter now than it was before, although it’s hard to speculate what the details will be,” Drummond said.

Elcio Vieira, a project manager specializing in secure environments, is also seeking an EB-2 NIW visa. He currently lives in the city of Sao Jose dos Campos in Sao Paulo state, but would like to move to Texas or Florida with his wife and four children.

Vieira is currently gathering documents ahead of filing an application. When he found out that visas had been suspended, he said he felt tense and full of uncertainty. But he understands the Trump administration’s desire to filter applicants. “I see it in a positive light. (…) They’re creating barriers to prevent flaws in the process, to prevent people from bypassing it,” he said.

Vieira said he had made peace with the delay. “The U.S. is a country of opportunities and I’m going after them,” he said.

