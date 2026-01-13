How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 1/13/2026

Wall Street edged back from its records following a mixed start to the latest profit reporting season for big U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday after drifting earlier between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.1%.

JPMorgan Chase was one of the heaviest weights on the market following its profit report. Treasury yields edged lower after an update on inflation strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve may be able to cut its main interest rate at least twice in 2026 to shore up the job market.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 13.53 points, or 0.2%, to 6,963.74.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 398.21 points, or 0.8%, to 49,191.99.

The Nasdaq composite fell 24.03 points, or 0.1%, to 23,709.87.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 2.59 points, or 0.1%, to 2,633.10.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 2.54 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is down 312.08 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 38.53 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 8.88 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 118.24 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is up 1,128.70 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 467.88 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 151.20 points, or 6.1%.

