Mexico sends 37 cartel members to US in latest offer to Trump administration

By AP News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s security minister said Tuesday that it had sent another 37 members of Mexican drug cartels to the United States, as the Trump administration ratchets up pressure on governments to crack down on criminal networks it says are smuggling drugs across the border.

Mexican Security Minister Omar García Harfuch wrote in a social media post on X that the people transferred were “high impact criminals” that “represented a real threat to the country’s security.”

It is the third time in the past year that Mexico has sent detained cartel members to the U.S.

Harfuch said that the government has sent 92 people in total.

